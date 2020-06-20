STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Mashrafe complained of fever on Thursday night. On Friday, his sample for COVID-19 test was collected and the result showed positive.

Published: 20th June 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza

Former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bangladesh daily Dhaka Tribune confirmed the news quoting a source.

"Mashrafe complained of fever on Thursday night. On Friday, his sample for COVID-19 test was collected and the result showed positive (today)," the source was quoted as saying on Saturday afternoon. "He is doing well at the moment and is taking treatment at home. His family is also fine."

Mortaza had stepped down from captaincy during Bangladesh's last home series against Zimbabwe in February. His retirement has been talked about for quite some time now however he hasn't made any official announcement.

The right-arm bowler has so far represented Bangladesh in 220 ODIs in which he has scalped 270 wickets. He has also played 36 Tests and 54 T20Is in which he has picked 78 and 42 wickets respectively.

Earlier in the day, it came to fore that Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's brother Nafees has also tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 and has player 11 Tests and 16 ODIs.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that the opening batsman himself confirmed the development and said that he was undergoing home isolation in Chittagong.

