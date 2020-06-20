STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Malik to meet wife Sania Mirza, son before joining team in England

Shoaib's wife, Sania Mirza and one-year-old son Izhaan, have been in India, while the Pakistan all-rounder has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel.

Published: 20th June 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

By IANS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik to join the team in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months.

Shoaib's wife, Sania Mirza and one-year-old son Izhaan, have been in India, while the Pakistan all-rounder has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel ban due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the travel ban, Shoaib was involved for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, which commenced on February 20 before it was suspended on March 17.

"Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said as per a board's media release.

"As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib's request.

"We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on July 24. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government's policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side."

The Pakistan team is scheduled to depart on June 28 for Manchester, before driving to Derbyshire for their 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice.

Apart from training and practicing, there will be intra-squad matches to compensate for the lack of practice matches due to non-availability of local teams as the ECB is yet to commence its domestic season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza Pakistan Cricket Board
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp