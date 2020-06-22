STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

How Sourav Ganguly was appointed India captain, former chief selector Chandu Borde explains

Former chief selector Chandu Borde narrated how current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was appointed as India captain when Sachin Tendulkar stood down and wanted to concentrate on his batting.

Published: 22nd June 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

India's legendary limited-overs opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

India's legendary limited-overs opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It is no secret that Sachin Tendulkar's reluctance to continue as skipper led to Sourav Ganguly being made captain of the Indian team. And former chief selector Chandu Borde has now revealed the chain of events, saying that even though he tried to convince Tendulkar to continue, the legend wanted to focus on his batting.

"See, if you remember, Sachin, we had sent him as a captain to Australia, and he led the side there, but when he came back, he didn't want to continue," Borde told sportskeeda. "He said, 'No, I want to concentrate on my batting.' Therefore, I tried to convince him to lead the side for a long time because we were on the lookout for a new captain, a new generation.

"But he said, 'I want to concentrate on my batting because I could not get the performance that I wanted to put in for the team.' And this is what happened. So, in fact, some of my colleagues were annoyed with me. They said, 'Why are you insisting him to continue all the time!' I said we are looking forward to the future, but then in the end we had selected Ganguly."

Earlier, former India skipper Kris Srikkanth said that Ganguly was a natural and that showed in the way he led the side.

"Ganguly was proactive. He was the guy who was able to form the team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team), Sourav put the correct team together and then inspired them. That's why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader," he said.

Ganguly himself also spoke about how helping the team away from home was his biggest achievement as a leader. "My biggest legacy is that we left a unit that believed it could win away," said Ganguly in an online video lecture for Unacademy. "We won in England in 2007 when I was a player and (Rahul) Dravid was captain. The leader was different but the team believed in England that we could beat them. No other side had beaten England in England apart from Australia in 25 years."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Chandu Borde
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp