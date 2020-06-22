STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
News about my death 'baseless and fake': Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan

The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.

Published: 22nd June 2020 09:49 AM

Mohammad Irfan

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan (File | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless.

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations from his official Twitter handle and also urged people not to spread fake news.

"Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," the Pakistan pacer said in a tweet.

"This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well," he added.

The 38-year-old last represented Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia last November. He has so far played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is scalping 109 wickets in total.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also on Sunday announced the death of deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan following a stomach infection, which may have led to confusion.

Mohammad Irfan Pakistan
