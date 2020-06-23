STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tough to match Vivo sum: Experts

Apart from Vivo, IPL has seen Chinese smartphone brands Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus taking up prime ad slots.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

In 2017, Vivo acquired IPL title rights for Rs 2,199 crore for five years, which comes to Rs 440 crore annually.

In 2017, Vivo acquired IPL title rights for Rs 2,199 crore for five years, which comes to Rs 440 crore annually.

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council meets this week to review sponsorship deals including title sponsor Vivo’s, in the wake of the border stand-off with China. They have a huge task. With three years remaining in Vivio’s five-year deal, nearly Rs  1,320 crore is at stake as market experts keep monitoring developments.

In 2017, Vivo acquired IPL title rights for Rs  2,199 crore for five years, which comes to Rs  440 crore annually. However, recent developments at the border have forced BCCI and IPL GC to review existing deals.

Santosh N, managing partner of D And P India Advisory Services LLP and external advisor of Duff and Phelps India Pvt Ltd, which has studied brand IPL for six years, has this to say: “I’m not sure how soon BCCI will be looking to get somebody on board, in the scenario of Vivo going out. I’m sure BCCI will be able to find someone, as cricket is the most sought after (sport). But whether it will be a premium to Vivo’s bid amount or at a discount is what we have to see. There will be a challenge in terms of value, but it won’t be difficult to get a replacement.”

Apart from Vivo, IPL has seen Chinese smartphone brands Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus taking up prime ad slots. They spend nearly Rs  500 crore annually. Duff & Phelps in 2019 valued the IPL ecosystem at Rs  47,500 crore.

“The way we estimated is based on the league’s growing potential and the cash flow it’s expected to generate. One season getting cancelled will impact the valuation. However, if the season doesn’t get cancelled and goes ahead without crowds, the impact won’t be much because you are losing Rs  2 crore from ticket sales and may be another Rs  2 crore from FMCG sales, which is nothing for the IPL,” said Santosh.

“Because of the current scenario, IPL could also benefit. People are forced to be indoors and movies are not releasing. So more and more might watch IPL if it happens in September. Viewership numbers might get bigger. Which means, more advertisers will be interested. This is also a scenario,” he added.

Not all are convinced. Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Mumbai-based marketing and communication firm Mogae Media, believes terminating Vivo’s contract won’t be easy just because there is sentiment in favour of boycotting Chinese products.

“In the current economic climate, to look for someone paying Rs  440 crore is a challenge. The substitute could be another mobile brand. But last year, Vivo’s sister brand Oppo walked out of the sponsorship of Indian cricket team. That’s how Byju’s came in and they are owned by Tencent, another Chinese brand. The most visible advertisers are all Chinese. IPL has lost sponsors in the past like Pepsi because of fixing, but this situation is different. You don’t know if IPL will happen, and it won’t be as interactive without fans. So a replacement may not be willing to pay the same amount. It will be theoretically impossible,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sponsorship VIVO IPL 2020
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp