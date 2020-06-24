STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jofra Archer to undergo second COVID test before joining England squad

Jofra Archer will undergo a second round of COVID-19 Test before joining the national team's training camp in Southampton.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer

England fast bowler Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

LONDON: England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a second round of COVID-19 Test before joining the national team's training camp in Southampton on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that the Sussex bowler will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

"Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test on Wednesday, and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday," the ECB statement said.

The rest of the group and the England management team had already arrived at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the #RaiseTheBat first Test against West Indies starting on July 8.

But according to media reports, not just Archer but all the 30 negative-returned English cricketers will undergo a second round of COVID-19 tests before entering the Ageas Bowl's bio-secure bubble for full-scale training for the series against West Indies.

According to a report in 'Sky News', the players and around 15 support staff will be tested before they isolate themselves in their hotel rooms for the first 24 hours while their results are received.

The players are staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is attached to the stadium.

All 30 players returned negative in the first round of coronavirus testing 10 days ago.

