STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CAB secretary Aditya Verma writes to Sourav Ganguly, wants justice for Bihar cricket

The CAB secretary went on to write that while the BCCI is aware of the whole situation, it has not acted on the infighting in the state.

Published: 25th June 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The issues with regards to administration of cricket in Bihar is nothing new and the whole matter took another turn on Thursday as Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma wrote to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to look into the ongoing issues in the state and the infighting in the Bihar Criket Association (BCA).

In the letter, accessed by IANS, Verma has thrown light on how the Committee of Administrators (CoA) violated Supreme Court's order and recognised the BCA as an affiliated unit of the BCCI while CAB's petition is still pending in the Supreme Court.

"Bihar Cricket Association is an unregistered body, how BCCI recognised BCA as an affiliated unit of BCCI, it's a violation of hon'ble Supreme Court's 09.08.18 order. Very surprisingly how earlier CoA recognised BCA, when he (it) was totally aware that BCA is an unregistered body in Bihar.

"Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) a registered body under society registration act in Bihar is the main petitioner in Supreme Court. CAB petition is pending in Supreme Court for the full memberships of BCCI. In spite of that CoA called all factions of Bihar including me in BCCI office in the month of August,2019 and discuss (discussed) the grievances," Verma wrote.

The CAB secretary went on to write that while the BCCI is aware of the whole situation, it has not acted on the infighting in the state. "If rightly or wrongly when BCCI conducted election in Bihar on 23 Sept and a new elected committee of BCA came in the picture, but after few months the controversy started between new elected President and Secretary of BCA, both groups intimated BCCI through letters. BCCI knows everything about BCA, Patna but failed to act till today," he rued.

He requested Ganguly to take immediate action and respond to his request. "My humble request to respected President of BCCI, the ex-captain of Indian team to gave (give) me clarification on my above mentioned questions. The second thing when the full memberships petition of CAB is pending in Supreme Court for final hearing how you can ignore the plea of CAB.

"It is also giving me lots of pain because BCCI office has no time to reply (to) me on my any letter. The highest court of the country heard the plea of CAB and gave historical order in the Civil Appeal 4235/14 BCCI Vs CAB and Civil Appeal 7645/11 BCCI Vs CAB case. I have full faith on you for the justice of Bihar cricket. I urge you to take appropriate and needful action in this regard," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI Cricket Association of Bihar Aditya Verma
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp