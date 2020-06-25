Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh's car seized for COVID-19 lockdown violation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh's car has been seized by the police for allegedly violating the lockdown rules.

The incident happened on Saturday, when the cricketer was driving his car on the East Coast Road to buy vegetables when he was intercepted by the police.

According to the police official, Singh might have travelled in his car perhaps for more than two kilometre from his residence.

On checking it was found he neither had the e-pass nor any valid reason-like emergency-to travel in his car.

"He was very polite and didn't put on any airs. We seized his vehicle for violating the lockdown rules," the police official said.

A case has been registered under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and a fine amount of Rs 500 was imposed.

Chennai had come under total lockdown for 12-days starting June 19.

Prior to the total lockdown Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan had urged the citizens to do their shopping for essential items within two kilometre radius from their homes and without using their vehicles.

Viswanathan also warned of severe police action on those who violate the lockdown orders.

(With IANS inputs)