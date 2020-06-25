Indian ICC chief unlikely

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barring a surprise, there will be no Indian contender for the ICC chairman’s post this term. The ICC Board will have a virtual meeting on Thursday. Finalising the nomination process to elect the new chairman, T20 World Cup and administrative matters are on agenda.

With the ICC Board saying after its June 10 meeting that a decision on the World Cup will be announced in July, the election process assumes importance. The Board is likely to finalise the last date of filing nominations and the election process. Shashank Manohar’s successor was supposed to be elected ahead of the July 24-27 Annual Conference in Cape Town.

Under changed circumstances, officials have to decide if the process can be completed online or wait until the situation becomes normal. England’s Colin Graves remains the frontrunner to become chairman. Chances of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly contesting are slim. Board officials have not discussed this with member units. Usually before nominating someone for an ICC post, the BCCI shares the news with member units.

The BCCI also thinks other ICC members will not accept another Indian as chairman right after Manohar. “Unless there is great understanding between all the boards, one Indian followed immediately by another is unlikely. The current officials are new. They will be wiser by the time the ICC elects its next chairman,” said a former BCCI office-bearer.