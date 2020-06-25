STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Victories that come against all odds, end up creating history: Madan Lal on 1983 World Cup triumph

India had defeated West Indies in the finals of the 1983 World Cup to win their first 50-over World Cup.

Published: 25th June 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the nation celebrates the 37th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup triumph, former pacer Madan Lal reminisced about the famous win and said 'victories that come against all odds end up creating history'.

India had defeated West Indies in the finals of the 1983 World Cup to win their first 50-over World Cup. The Kapil Dev-led side was not given a chance by many people prior to the tournament, but in the end, the side defied all odds.

In an interaction with ANI, Madan Lal talked about how the title win remains the biggest victory in the history of cricket.

"The memories of the 1983 win are still fresh in our minds, no one gave us a chance to win the tournament, we were just able to win two matches in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup, so 1983 win was very big for the country when such victories come against all the odds, they end up creating history, it is one of the biggest victories in the history of cricket," Lal told ANI.

"This was not a victory of one individual person, this was a victory of a whole team. Everyone performed well that is why we won the tournament," he added.

India was defending a modest total of 183 in the finals and all odds were stacked against the Kapil Dev-led side. However, Indian bowlers kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and Madan Lal got the crucial wicket of Vivian Richards.

Talking about the dismissal of Richards, Lal said that the right-handed batsman was on the top of his game during the 1983 World Cup, so it was good to dismiss him in the summit clash.

"Vivian Richards was the best batsman in their lineup, but apart from him, there were many other good batsmen such as Desmond Haynes and Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards was a world-class player, he was on the top of his game during the 1983 World Cup," Lal said.

"When I dismissed him, obviously that was a good thing for us, it created pressure on the West Indies, but the game is won only when the last batsman is dismissed, with each wicket the pressure keeps on mounting, we were not defending a big score and taking wickets was crucial for us, we kept on taking wickets in the final and that is why we won the tournament," he added.

The former Indian pacer Lal also said that he was being taken for runs in the finals so he thought that the skipper Kapil Dev might take him out of the attack, but he got another over, and luckily, he was able to dismiss Richards.

"On the big stage if you do not have confidence then it is tough for you to bowl, I was being taken for runs in the finals so I thought that maybe Kapil Dev might take me out of the attack, but I asked him to let me bowl another over and he obliged," Lal said.

"People sometimes think that I demanded an over from Kapil Dev, one cannot snatch the ball out of the captain's hands, if the bowler has the confidence then the captain always thinks to keep him on," he added.

After the 1983 World Cup triumph, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

In the finals between India and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title.

Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
1983 World Cup Madan Lal
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp