Even league players hit hard

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like other states’ local players, those in Tamil Nadu too have been having a tough time. With Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) yet to decide on the 2019-2020 season, several cricketers in the Chennai league are facing a crisis. Many depend on their club earnings. Although there are indications that TNCA will scrap the season, delay in the announcement has added to their woes.

Due to this uncertainty, players have not been able to sign new contracts or apply for transfer. While employed cricketers are getting paid, the story is different for contracted players. On an average, players of First Division clubs get around Rs 40,000 per month. It’s more for well-known players.

TNCA’s league is one of the most competitive in India. Corporate entities like India Cements, Sanmar, MRF, TI Cycles and India Pistons own several teams across divisions, apart from offering cricketers jobs. However, the pandemic has hit the league hard. Most of these teams offer contracts from July to June. Sans activity after TNCA’s suspension of the leagues in March, several players are wondering what their futures hold.

Sanmar continues to pay its employed and contracted cricketers and support staff. India Cements has paid only the employed and support staff. There is no clarity about contracted players June onwards. AG’s Office has paid players till May. The story is different in other corporates, as several employed players said they have received only half of their amounts. MCC, for instance, has stopped paying support staff.

Sources indicate that TAKE Solutions, which owns First Division sides Mylapore RC (A) and Swaraj CC, has decided to cut its budget and is yet to pay players. The story is the same for most of these clubs, barring the ones owned by Sanmar and India Cements. Some have decided to not renew deals.

“The uncertainty has affected several of us,” said Young Stars director of operations R Rangarajan. “We don’t know where we are heading. So it doesn’t make sense to pay in June unless the contracts are frozen. With clarity about the season, there could be a situation where we have to honour our contract till June, and no contract for the next season. Since the season isn’t frozen, say on July 30, how do I pay them? There is no contract. There is no guarantee that even if I pay, they will play for me. We won’t be able without clarity.” There are also cases of teams not able to release players, since the first division stands suspended.