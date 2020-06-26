STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Even league players hit hard

Due to this uncertainty, players have not been able to sign new contracts or apply for transfer. While employed cricketers are getting paid, the story is different for contracted players.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image of cricket stumps used for representational purpose

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like other states’ local players, those in Tamil Nadu too have been having a tough time. With Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) yet to decide on the 2019-2020 season, several cricketers in the Chennai league are facing a crisis. Many depend on their club earnings. Although there are indications that TNCA will scrap the season, delay in the announcement has added to their woes.

Due to this uncertainty, players have not been able to sign new contracts or apply for transfer. While employed cricketers are getting paid, the story is different for contracted players. On an average, players of First Division clubs get around Rs 40,000 per month. It’s more for well-known players.

TNCA’s league is one of the most competitive in India. Corporate entities like India Cements, Sanmar, MRF, TI Cycles and India Pistons own several teams across divisions, apart from offering cricketers jobs. However, the pandemic has hit the league hard. Most of these teams offer contracts from July to June. Sans activity after TNCA’s suspension of the leagues in March, several players are wondering what their futures hold.

Sanmar continues to pay its employed and contracted cricketers and support staff. India Cements has paid only the employed and support staff. There is no clarity about contracted players June onwards. AG’s Office has paid players till May. The story is different in other corporates, as several employed players said they have received only half of their amounts. MCC, for instance, has stopped paying support staff.

Sources indicate that TAKE Solutions, which owns First Division sides Mylapore RC (A) and Swaraj CC, has decided to cut its budget and is yet to pay players. The story is the same for most of these clubs, barring the ones owned by Sanmar and India Cements. Some have decided to not renew deals.

“The uncertainty has affected several of us,” said Young Stars director of operations R Rangarajan. “We don’t know where we are heading. So it doesn’t make sense to pay in June unless the contracts are frozen. With clarity about the season, there could be a situation where we have to honour our contract till June, and no contract for the next season. Since the season isn’t frozen, say on July 30, how do I pay them? There is no contract. There is no guarantee that even if I pay, they will play for me. We won’t be able without clarity.” There are also cases of teams not able to release players, since the first division stands suspended. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TNCA Chennai league
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp