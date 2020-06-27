STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Amar Virdi hopes to follow fellow Sikh Monty Panesar into England team

If Virdi makes it to the squad, Virdi will become only the third Sikh to represent England after Monty Panesar and Ravi Bopara.

Published: 27th June 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Amar Virdi

Amar Virdi

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: He might not have experience on his side but young off-spinner Amar Virdi remains confident of cutting through the competition and earning a place in England team for the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning on July 8.

The 21-year-old has featured in only 23 first-class games in his career and will have to beat more experienced spinners like Jack Leach, Dom Bess, Matt Parkinson and Moeen Ali to get into the Test squad.

"Obviously I'm here so I want to be playing Test cricket whenever that comes, so I'm going to keep on trying my hardest to make sure that I'm playing," the Surrey spinner, who was included in England's 30-man squad earlier this month, said on Friday.

"I don't really try to impress as such - I want to do my own thing and be who I am. That's what I want to show people and show people what I'm capable of doing, rather than doing other things or try to forcefully show my skills."

Virdi said he is focussed on working hard to get into the squad for the opening Test.

"I definitely do want to be playing in the first Test match, or at least be in the squad. If I didn't want to do that I probably shouldn't be here. I'm very proud of myself that I've got to this stage. The next stage is about pushing for a Test place, so whenever that does happen I'm going to keep working hard." Virdi, who has taken 69 wickets in his 23 first class matches at an average of 28.78, says his strength lies in his aggression as he is always looking for wickets.

"I think you've got to be aggressive and you've got to be looking to take wickets. Maybe the pitches aren't always going to be suited to you but as a spinner even if you are looking to keep it tight, my eyes are always on taking wickets regardless.

"Obviously being young, I'm still learning my skills and getting better at my skills, so you will bowl the odd loose ball or you might not get six balls in the perfect space. But I think you'll bowl a lot more wicket-taking deliveries and that's what makes you dangerous: when a batsman knows that you can get them out on any wicket."

If he makes it to the squad, Virdi will become only the third Sikh to represent England after Monty Panesar and Ravi Bopara.

He says Panesar has been a role model as he is also state-educated and spent his formative years at the Guru Nanak Sikh Academy in Hayes.

"Growing up I watched Graeme Swann and Monty and that was very inspirational to me. Obviously with Monty as well because he looks very similar to me, especially being from the community that I am," he said.

"We're in a minority in a lot of industries and to see someone progressing and doing well in the field you're in really motivates you and shows you that you can do it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amar Virdi England Monty Panesar
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp