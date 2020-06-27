Sreesanth eyeing Chennai league

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Sreesanth, who is trying to make a comeback to the Kerala team once his ban gets over in September, is keen to play in the senior division league of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). He learnt his early lessons in fast bowling in Chennai. He was at the MRF Pace Foundation and played in the TNCA league for several years.

“I have fond memories of Chennai. I learnt the ropes of fast bowling from Dennis Lillee and TA Sekar. I have great memories of playing at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The wickets, conditions and quality of batsmen make it challenging for bowlers. I would love to play in the TNCA league,” said Sreesanth.

He is hitting the nets regularly and training hard. “I am bowling with passion and slowly getting back my rhythm. I am enjoying my bowling and the process that a first-class cricketer has to undergo to perform at the Ranji level,’’ he said.

Sreesanth, who used to represent Globe Trotters in the TNCA league, does not mind playing for any team this time. “All I want is to play. Globe Trotters is fine, or else any team. Whichever team one play for, intensity will be the same,’’ he said.

With former India bowler Tinu Yohannan appointed coach of Kerala in place of Dav Whatmore, Sreesanth sees a wonderful opportunity. “Having a fast bowler as coach is a blessing in disguise. Tinu understands the mind of a fast bowler and he will help me bowl at the optimum level.

I am keen to turn out for Kerala and help them win a few tournaments in the process.” Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan has drawn a programme for Sreesanth to attain peak fitness and get back into rhythm.

“Sreesanth has shifted from celebrity type of training to sports training, which is an amazing transformation. To make the shift in a few months and rekindle muscle memory is a daunting task. But he has taken it very well. Fitness has always been his asset. He is disciplined and committed,” said Ramji.