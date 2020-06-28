Fraternity divided over resumption of cricket in England

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Cricketers, both current and former, are a divided lot as far as England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB’s) decision of hosting series against the West Indies and Pakistan is concerned. With a bunch of Pakistan players testing positive, those who are against the decision insisted that the English board could have waited for a couple of months for the situation to come under control. However, there are a few players who argued that the ECB was not responsible for the Pakistan cricketers contracting the virus and cricket should resume.

“I think ECB has gone in a bit too early to have a Test series against the West Indies and Pakistan,” said former India pacer Tinu Yohannan. “The situation is not good across the globe. Almost a third of PCB’s 29-man squad are positive, which means the situation is volatile. There is a big possibility of the virus spreading. Welfare and health of cricketers, be it from England or any other country, is important. ECB should have waited for the situation to get better.” “Had ECB kept the series in September or October, the researchers could have come up with a vaccine. Life is more important than sport.’’

Parthiv Patel, however, came to ECB’s defence, insisting that they would have not gone ahead without obtaining the requisite permission of the government. “ECB must have discussed the situation with the government. Only after the clearance from the government and various other agencies, the ECB must have gone ahead with its plans to organise the series. I firmly believe that the British government is the only authority in the right position to decide whether it is safe to play in England or not,’’ said Patel.

A few former players also believed that those who are playing the series may be under mental stress due to the fear of getting infected but Patel opined otherwise. “All the players are professionals. They should have weighed the pros and cons before agreeing to tour. Plus ECB is having the entire series in a bio-secure atmosphere. So I think if one follows the protocols, there is no need to worry too much,’’ added the Gujarat captain.

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey too echoed Patel’s sentiments and backed the ECB. “It is good that England is trying to organise some cricket by creating a bio-safe environment for players and officials to safely resume the sport. It is time that we try to start resumption of sports,’’ opined Hussey.