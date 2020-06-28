STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep us in your prayers, says Younis Khan ahead of England tour

Taking to Twitter, PCB on Saturday named the squad which will be led by Azhar Ali in the longest format with Babar Azam being his deputy deputy.

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan. (File | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan shared an image of the luggage he is set to carry as the former captain joins the team on their two-month long tour of England. The tour is set to consist of three Tests and as many T20Is and will be played after the conclusion of England's three-match Test series against West Indies starting July 8.

"The new journey with @TheRealPCB as a batting coach begins tomorrow as we look to depart for England. Keep us in your prayers during these testing times," Younis said in his tweet alongwith the image.

Earlier the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that the Pakistan team will arrive in the UK on Sunday to start preparation for this summers tour of England. This announcement from the ECB came even though as many as ten Pakistan players had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, there is still no clarity on the dates for the series which the ECB are planning to announce the behind-closed-doors schedule in 'due course'.

"They (Pakistan team) will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches," stated the ECB.

"All members of the tour party will have been tested prior to travel. Those who are testing positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to travel with the advance group on Sunday," it added.

