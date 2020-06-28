Our IPL, ISL franchises may be hit: JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: One of the direct consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is the suspension of sporting events across the globe. Even if parts of Europe and Oceania are slowly welcoming back live sports, the sustained increase in cases in India means the country is nowhere close to hosting live events.

Any other year, JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, would have been busy preparing for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after two months of Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals.

This year? There is no clarity with respect to when these events will happen. In an interview to this daily, Mustafa Ghouse, the CEO of JSW Sports, talks about the unprecedented year, the possible loss of revenue, having to shelve expansion plans and the remote possibility of having an IPL. Excerpts:

JSW Sports owns or holds majority stakes in three teams (Delhi Capitals in IPL, Bengaluru FC in ISL and Haryana Steelers in PKL). How has the period been for you?

It’s been a challenging period to be honest. We were in the middle of preparing for the IPL when we went into lockdown. That whole window has passed. Usually, post that is when we begin our kabaddi preparations. We still don’t have clarity over that. Over the last couple of years, we have built a portfolio that keeps us busy 12 months a year. In that aspect, it’s been challenging like in most other sectors.

With the sports industry in turmoil, is it possible that JSW Sports could scale back operations in the three teams?

We are committed to these teams and the leagues. Scaling back would be in terms of any expansion or any new plans that we have. That would be the extent of the scaling back. We are not going to pull out of these leagues in any shape or form.

When sports returns in India, do you think it will have a vastly different feel to it?

I think so. When we (sports industry) return, the first will be to see how we can get back to playing, even if it’s going to be behind closed doors... people are talking about tweaking formats, logistical requirements and so on. Yes, we will see a pretty big change like we are seeing across all industries.

You can see how sport is happening in some countries, in Europe it’s happening without fans. In New Zealand, fans have started filling up stadia. I guess we will have to see where India fits in to all of this. We are a unique country with unique challenges, so we have to carve out our own path to replicate what’s happening in other places.

You spoke about a behind-closed-doors scenario. You are closely involved in the day-to-day functioning of the Capitals. What have you told them with respect to IPL in 2020?

We are in constant touch with players, tracking them, looking at whatever is possible right now, with regard to fitness programmes, niggles and rehab... things that can be dealt with remotely. We are seeing that some of our players are going out to start training. With regards to what we tell them, I mean... whatever information we get, we pass it on internally to the coaching staff and the players. Right now, till there is anything formally announced or a formal decision taken, we can’t really say much.

How big a blow will be the loss of revenue?

The TV revenue will still come in, gate revenue is something that everybody will have to take a hit on. To some extent, there will be a hit on the sponsorship market as well, at least that’s how we see things. Those are the elements that we have to be prepared for. For all the leagues, the major chunk (of revenue) comes from central rights and the TV money.

Can you give a ballpark figure for the losses in a doomsday scenario in which there is no sport in India in 2020?

Things work differently in different leagues. Let’s take kabaddi as an example, the fixed cost is not much. You will have revenue losses which would be a total of your central rights, sponsorships and gate receipts. But until the auction happens and you pick a team... we don’t have any players on our roster now. So we are not liable to be paying any one. If the season doesn’t happen, we don’t pay any players. It’s a similar scenario but not that easy to explain with regards to IPL. You don’t have certain liabilities till the league is actually announced and schedules are put in place.

But there also, you do take pay cuts on revenue with no money coming from sponsors and gates. Football is the tricky one because you have players with longer contracts. However, from all the conversations we have had with the league, we are confident of it (ISL) happening later in the year. Also, there is precedence of football starting everywhere.

From your periodic conversations with stakeholders, what’s your view on the IPL versus the T20 World Cup?

It looks likely that the former could yet take place...

There seems to be a lot more conversation heading in that direction. We were hoping that some decisions would be made in the last ICC meeting or in the meeting before last. It sounds like that but we have to wait and watch.

