STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI keeping watch if Ravinder Dandiwal is trying to contact Indian players: ACU chief

The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Victoria Police have named Dandiwal as the "central figure" in the fixing scam.

Published: 29th June 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has made it clear that they are keeping a watch on Ravinder Dandiwal, an Indian man who has been identified by the Australian police as the alleged kingpin of a major international tennis match-fixing syndicate.

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Ajit Singh confirmed on Monday that Dandiwal, who hails from Mohali, Chandigarh, is a person of interest.

"Well, he is one of the person of interest. He has come to adverse notice of the anti-corruption unit in a few matters," Singh told IANS.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Victoria Police have named Dandiwal as the "central figure" in the fixing scam.

However, Singh said that BCCI cannot directly take any action against him as he is not a "participant". "In ACU, we can only take action against participants."

Dandiwal is known in the Chandigarh cricket circuit, and has been reportedly organising private leagues not recognised by the BCCI.

Singh revealed that some two-three years back, Dandiwal wanted to hold a league in India which the BCCI ACU was able to disrupt.

"He is focussed more on outside the country than in India," Singh said.

"He was associated with the Afghanistan Premier League two years ago. But then again, that's not under our purview. He was also reportedly involved in some league in Nepal some two-three years ago. His name has come up in trying to organise leagues somewhere sometime in Bangkok as well.

"But, even though he is outside the purview of BCCI ACU, he is a corrupt. So, we have to keep an eye if he is trying to contact anyone of our players, which thankfully hasn't happened.

"Nothing can be done in India as nothing on-record has happened here. It's somewhere in Australia or Egypt, so it doesn't invoke any jurisdiction of Indian police," he added.

The SMH has also reported that Indian-origin Melbourne residents Rajesh Kumar and Harsimrat Singh appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court last week for allegedly attempting to win up to AUS$320,000 on fixed games using illegal means.

Victoria Police have charged the two with allegedly "corrupting" at least two tennis tournaments in Brazil and Egypt in 2018, the report said.

Commenting on the duo, Singh said: "Rajesh Kumar and Harsimrat Singh are based in Australia. Australian police is taking action against them. So, nothing more can be done. Another agency cannot take action under similar charges. Similarly, if this guy (Dandiwal) is involved, Australian police has the jurisdiction to take action against him."

Explaining the role of BCCI ACU, Singh said: "We are not police, we are anti-corruption agency which looks after to ensure the anti-corruption code of the BCCI is followed by the participants in BCCI tournaments. Now, participants include players, ground staff, officials and team managers, support staff. So, if they have done something wrong, we can take action against them.

"But if someone who is not a participant, there's little we can do than keep an eye on him and his activities. We can only ensure that our participants stay insulated from him," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Ravinder Dandiwal Anti-Corruption Unit
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp