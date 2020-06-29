STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal passes away due to COVID-19

Dobal was suffering from severe pneumonia and had to go through four tests and only after three weeks did he test positive for the coronavirus.

Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal

Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal has passed away after contracting COVID-19 infection, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Monday. He was 52. "Sanjay Dobal's untimely death is devastating news for the cricketing world," Vinod Tihara, DDCA Secretary said in a statement.

"On behalf of the DDCA, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences on the irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family at this sad time. May god give strength to the family to overcome the loss," he added.

Dobal was suffering from severe pneumonia and had to go through four tests and only after three weeks did he test positive for the coronavirus.

Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas had informed about his condition and said: "My friend Sanjay Dobal was suffering from a severe case of pneumonia. After four tests and three weeks laters, he was detected with COVID-19. Due to late detection and several bilateral pneumonia, his lungs had suffered a major blow, hence doctor had suggested plasma therapy. We therefore are looking for patient who have recovered from COVID-19 at least 20 days ago and are willing to donate blood."

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra then appealed on social media for people to come forward and help Dobal. The former cricketer is survived by his wife and two sons.

