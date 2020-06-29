STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan cricketers arrive in England for Test and T20I series

The team will now undergo England and Wales Cricket Board testing before completing their 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train and practice.

Published: 29th June 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam (R), Imad Wasim (L) and Imam-ul-Haq (C) wearing facemasks. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam (R), Imad Wasim (L) and Imam-ul-Haq (C) wearing facemasks. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

WORCESTERSHIRE: Amid COVID-19 threats, the Pakistan cricket contingent, including 20 players and support staff, arrived in England on Sunday for their upcoming assignment in which they are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September.

The Pakistan cricketers and the support staff arrived in Manchester on a chartered flight from Lahore and were then transported to Worcestershire. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the team's arrival on their official Twitter handle in which both the players and the support staff were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The team will now undergo England and Wales Cricket Board testing before completing their 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train and practice. The side will then move to Derbyshire on July 13.

Six of Pakistan's 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers -- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz -- have been held back in Lahore and would be sent to England only after two of their successive tests return negative.

The ECB has still not announced the dates for the series which will be played behind-closed-doors.

England are currently scheduled to take on West Indies in the three-Test series beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Pakistan England
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp