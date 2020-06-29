STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo during Test series against England

The team has also been granted permission by the International Cricket Council to wear the emblem.

Published: 29th June 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 10:30 AM

The West Indies players during a practice match at Old Trafford | CWI/TWITTER

By IANS

LONDON: West Indies players will be sporting a 'Black Lives Matter' emblem on the collars of their shirts during the three-match Test series against England beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

The logo which the West Indies team would wear would be the same one used by all 20 Premier League football clubs since the sport's restart earlier this month, designed by Alisha Hosannah, whose partner Troy Deeney is Watford's captain, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The team has also been granted permission by the International Cricket Council to wear the emblem.

"This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team," West Indies captain Jason Holder said. "We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality."

"We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop.

"We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background," he added.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement has gained momentum following the death of George Floyd, an African-American, who died in police custody in United States' Minneapolis on Many 25.

The hosts are also expected to show their support to the movement during the series following discussions within the squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already announced that the series will honour heroic cricketing key workers and be named the #RaiseTheBat Test Series.

In a release, the ECB had said that the three-Test series taking place behind closed doors will honour and celebrate heroes within the cricket family, many of whom have been playing the innings of their lives to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

