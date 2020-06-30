STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes looking forward to 'huge honour' of captaining England

Skipper Joe Root is expected to miss at least one game during the series as he is awaiting the birth of his second child.

Published: 30th June 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday said that he hasn't thought the idea of captaincy yet, but will consider it a "huge honour" if he gets to lead England in the longest format of the game.

England players are gearing to return to action in July as they are slated to play a three-match Test series against West Indies. The first Test will begin on July 8 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

Skipper Joe Root is expected to miss at least one game during the series as he is awaiting the birth of his second child.

"I've never set a goal out to be a captain. Alastair Cook was always destined to be England captain after Andrew Strauss. Root was always destined to be captain after Cook," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stokes as saying.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes to lead England as Joe Root set to miss opening Test against West Indies

"I'm not one of those people you would necessarily think of as the next England captain. But it's a huge honour. Even if it's only the once you can still say 'yeah, I've captained England," he added.

The World Cup final hero exuded confidence and said he is really looking forward to captain England in a Test match.

"So I'm really looking forward to it if the opportunity presents itself. But I know I'm only stepping in for one game because of Joe's personal situation," said Stokes.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

The schedule for the three-Test series against Windies is as follows:

Three-match Test Series v West Indies 1st Test: 8-12 July, Ageas Bowl, Southampton 2nd Test: 16-20 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3rd Test: 24-28 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ben Stokes Joe Root West Indies
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp