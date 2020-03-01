Home Sport Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen's ton powers South Africa to defeat Australia in first ODI

Chasing a target of 292 runs, Australia did not get off to a good start as Lungi Ngidi removed both the openers cheaply.

Published: 01st March 2020 03:48 PM

Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his century during the ODI cricket match between South Africa and Australia in Paarl. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PAARL (South Africa): Heinrich Klaasen's maiden ODI century helped South Africa defeat Australia by 74 runs in the first ODI at the Boland Park here on Saturday.

With this victory, South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Chasing a target of 292 runs, Australia did not get off to a good start as Lungi Ngidi removed both the openers, Aaron Finch (10) and David Warner (25), in the fifth and ninth over respectively.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then took the charge of the chase and played cautiously. In the 27th over, bowled by Keshav Maharaj, Smith completed his half-century but in the same over Labuschagne (41) was dismissed.

Mitchell Marsh then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark on the field as he only managed to score 16 runs before Ngidi got hold of him in the 34th over. In the next over, South Africa got the much-anticipated wicket of Smith (76), who was given LBW off Anrich Nortje's ball.

The hosts then did not allow Australia to form a good partnership and bowled them out for 217 runs in 46 overs.

Earlier, after deciding to bat first, South Africa witnessed a very poor start as Janneman Malan was given LBW off the very first delivery of the innings, bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Quinton de Kock was then joined by Temba Bavuma out on the field but their partnership also did not last as the former was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. Soon after, Bavuma (26) was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins as he bowled the batsman.

Klaasen and Kyle Verreynne then came out to bat and provided their side with some momentum as they formed a 78-run partnership. Kyle Verreynne was just two runs short from completing half-century when Cummins dismissed him.

David Miller was the next batsman and played brilliantly along with Klaasen, who went on to score his maiden ODI century. Miller, who played a knock of 64 runs, was caught behind off Cummins' delivery in the 49th over.

In the same over, Andile Phehlukwayo was run out on a duck. Klaasen's unbeaten knock of 123 runs helped South Africa post a respectable target of 292 runs for Australia.

The second ODI will be played on March 4. 

