India vs New Zealand second Test: Visitors hit back to dismiss Kiwis for 235 on day two

Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah snapped three, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav accounted for two and one wickets respectively.

Published: 01st March 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ravindra Jadeja, centre, is congratulated by his teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner during play on day two of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea on day two of the second Test here on Sunday.

Shami (4/81 in 23.1 overs) and Bumrah (3/62 in 22 overs) were brilliant throughout the second day and also got good support from Ravindra Jadeja (2/22 in 10 overs) as India now enjoy a slender seven-run lead.

The visitors had scored 242 in their first innings.

Jadeja took a stunning one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the useful ninth-wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.

The New Zealand tail wagged once again and stopped India from having at least a 50-run lead.

Just like the first session, India got five in the second session as Bumrah quickly removed BJ Watling (0) and Tim Southee (0) just after lunch.

Colin de Grandhomme then got a classical left-arm orthodox delivery from Jadeja which pitched on middle and spun away enough to dislodge off-stump.

Wagner and Jamieson then defied the Indian bowlers for nearly 12 overs before a moment of inspiration from Jadeja saw the end of Wagner and Jamieson fell a run short of his maiden Test half-century.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham (52 off 122 balls) scored a gritty half-century but never looked settled since the start of the morning session as Bumrah beat him on multiple occasions.

The pace trio hit the right length from the start with Yadav removing Tom Blundell (30 off 77 balls) with one that came back in with the angle as the bowler went slightly wide off the crease.

Bumrah, who was deadly since morning, then removed Kane Williamson (3).

The New Zealand skipper was caught in two minds to a delivery that jagged back and took the outside edge when he went for a half-hearted jab.

Ross Taylor (15) lost his patience and stepped out to hit Jadeja against the turn and the ball ballooned towards the backward point with Yadav taking a well-judged catch.

Shami, who has been off-colour in this tour so far, was finally back in the mix when he deceived Latham with a classic.

The left-hander was prodding to the away going deliveries and the wily speedster got one to move in.

The opener shouldered his arms, not factoring in the late movement which disturbed the stumps.

Shami then got the jittery Henry Nicholls (14) with a delivery that bounced a shade more and the thick edge was taken superbly by a diving Virat Kohli at second slip.

