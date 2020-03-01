Home Sport Cricket

Rasool seven-for puts Grand Slam in control

Riding  on off-spinner Parvez Rasool’s 7/35, Grand Slam bundled out AG’s Office for 170 on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league held at TI-Murugappa Grounds.

Published: 01st March 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Parvez Rasool took 7/35 for Grand Slam against AG’s Office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding  on off-spinner Parvez Rasool’s 7/35, Grand Slam bundled out AG’s Office for 170 on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league held at TI-Murugappa Grounds. In reply, Grand Slam were 110/2 at stumps. Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 400/9 in 100 ovs (NS Chaturved 79, Smit K Patel 75, R Srinivasan 72, Affan Khader 85, Srikar Bharat 57) vs Jolly Rovers. At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 170 in 57.5 ovs (S Dinesh 61; Parvez Rasool 7/35) vs Grand Slam 110/2 in 42 ovs (V Yo Mahesh 46). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: MCC 339/9 in 100 ovs (S Karthik 104, R Vimal Khumar 59, Akshay V Srinivasan 57, J Syed Mohammed 59; M Poiyamozhi 4/55) vs Nelson SC. At SSN: Swaraj 275/9 in 100 ovs (A Venkatesh 52, VA Jagadeesh 88; S Mohan Prasath 5/77) vs Young Stars. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 424/7 in 100 ovs (Sanvir Singh 127, Maan K Bafna 72, S Aniruda 66) vs Alwarpet CC. At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 449/4 in 100 ovs (L Suryapprakash 80, N Jagadeesan 112, Daryl S Ferrario 98, KB Arun Karthick 108 n.o; R Karthikeyan 3/97) vs India Pistons.

TN women lose to Haryana Priya Khatkar’s 5/31 helped Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by two wickets in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayers played in Thane. Brief scores: Senior: Tamil Nadu 145 in 47.2 ovs (L Nethra 45, Priya Khatkar 5/31) lost to Haryana 148/8 in 40.5 ovs (Sonia Khatri 68; S Anusha 4/33, N Niranjana 3/18). U-19: Uttarakhand 202/5 in 50 ovs (Anjali Goswami 54 n.o, Neelam 50 n.o, Nandini Kashyap 35) bt Tamil Nadu 103 in 45.3 ovs (Neelam 3/23).

Division hockey meet The Chennai Hockey Association will be conducting the CHA-Super Division League at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from March 2. Sixteen teams including the newly promoted SBI and SDAT teams will be participating in the championship. The teams have been divided into two groups of eight each. The tournament will be played under round-robin league-cum-knockout format.

DCAC league inaugurated D Mariyaselvam, senior HR business partner GE T&D, inaugurated the District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu (DCAC) league 2019-20 at GE T&D ground in Pallavaram on Saturday. Venugopal Club and Manimemorial CC emerged victorious on the opening day. Results: Syndicate Bank RC 135/4 in 20 ovs (Prabhu Murugesan 64, K Yeswanth 63) lost to Venugopal Club 136/6 in 17.3 ovs (S Sridher 57). Gopalakrishnan Memorial CC 88/8 in 20 ovs (S Ganesh Vicky 3/27, KS Rajasegar 3/9) lost to Manimemorial CC 94/6 in 17.4 ovs (R Sundar 36; J Harish 4/15).

