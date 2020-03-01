Home Sport Cricket

Second Test: Videos of Virat Kohli allegedly using expletive gain steam

Kohli could be seen putting his finger to his lips in a motion to silence the crowd and saying something that social media users said included an expletive.

Published: 01st March 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

CHRISTCHURCH: Indian captain Virat Kohli was fired up on Day 2 of the second Test in Christchurch, animatedly celebrating the fall of New Zealand wickets during the first two sessions of the day. Another lower order fightback from the Kiwis led by Kyle Jamieson, who missed out on a fifty by just one run helped the hosts cut India's lead down to seven runs.

One particular instance of Kohli celebrating a wicket however seems to have stoked controversy on social media with users pointing out that the 31-year-old used an expletive towards the crowd.

The incident happened in the 44th over of the New Zealand innings when Shami dismissed Tom Latham, who had just crossed his half century. Latham decided to leave the ball that swung in to the left hander and took his off-stump.

In the replays, Kohli could be seen putting his finger to his lips in a motion to silence the crowd and saying something that social media users said included an expletive. There is yet to be any official word on the incident.

Kohli has been going through a rare lean patch with the bat in the series and in the tour in general. He has managed to score 50 just once in the tour and in the two-match Test series, he put up scores of 2,19, 3 and Sunday's score of 14.

Indian batsmen found it just as difficult to bat on the Christchurch pitch as their opponents and were reduced to 90/6 at the end of the day. Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were all dismissed for 3, 9 and 24 respectively. They lead by 97 runs with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant in the middle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli New Zealand expletive
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp