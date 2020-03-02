Home Sport Cricket

BCCI's newly appointed CAC to meet for first time on March 3; 'selectors' interview not on agenda

Madan Lal said that a meeting has been convened and it will be the first time that the trio of Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik will meet, after being appointed on January 31.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The newly-formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be officially meeting for the first time on Tuesday, but the date of interviewing the candidates for the two vacant national selectors' position is yet to be decided.

Speaking to IANS, Madan Lal said that a meeting has been convened and it will be the first time that the trio of Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik will meet, after being appointed on January 31. But he went on to add that interviews for the post of selectors wouldn't take place on Tuesday.

"Yes, I got a call from the BCCI and we will be having our first official meeting tomorrow, but we will not be interviewing the candidates eligible for the post of the two selectors. Let's go and see what talks we have at the meeting. I expect to meet the president (Sourav Ganguly) tomorrow," he said.

The eligible candidates will be interviewed for the posts left vacant by chief selector M.S.K. Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) as their tenures have ended. But as things stand, they could well continue till the team is picked for the upcoming South Africa series as the first game is to be played on March 12 in Dharamsala.

BCCI chief Ganguly had said at the start of February that the two new selectors of the national team would be appointed by the end of the month, but sadly that did not happen. And by the looks of it, the appointment might take some more time.

Former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and former pacer Ajit Agarkar are the two names that are most likely to battle it out for the post of chief selector left vacant by Prasad.

While the rule says that the 'the senior most Test cap from among the members of the committee shall be appointed the chairman', Ganguly has made it clear that the most capped Test cricketer would be the one heading the team of selectors. "It will be the one with the most Tests," he had said.

The selectors who will continue are Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gandhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West).

TAGS
BCCI Madan Lal Cricket Advisory Committee
