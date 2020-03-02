India fold for 124, New Zealand chase 132 to sweep series

By AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Trent Boult finished with four for 28 as India folded for 124 in their second innings on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday, leaving New Zealand a target of 132 to sweep the series.

After resuming at 90 for six, India's last four could only add a further 34 in the face of a class swing attack from Boult and Tim Southee.

Hanuma Vihari was first to fall in Southee's second over of the morning when he turned a legside delivery too fine and was well caught by BJ Watling diving to his left.

Five balls later and with no addition to the score, India's other overnight batsman Rishabh Pant was caught behind off a Boult delivery that swung away.

When Ravindra Jadeja sneaked a single after being dropped by Watling off Southee, New Zealand immediately had success with the next ball, which Mohammed Shami pulled straight to Tom Blundell at deep mid-wicket.

Jadeja was 16 not out when the innings ended with Boult running out Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand won the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets