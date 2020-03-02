Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand second Test: Kiwis reach 46/0 at lunch, inch towards target of 132

Openers Tom Latham (23 batting) and Tom Blundell (16 batting) safely negotiated the 15 overs going into lunch as India face the ignominy of losing a Test match well under three days.

Published: 02nd March 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand opening batsman Tom Blundell runs past Indian bowler Mohammed Shami, right, during play on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, March 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand closed in on a comprehensive series victory, reaching 46 for no loss at lunch in pursuit of a target of 132 against India on the third day of the second Test here on Monday.

Openers Tom Latham (23 batting) and Tom Blundell (16 batting) safely negotiated the 15 overs going into lunch as India face the ignominy of losing a Test match well under three days.

With only 86 runs required to win, the match is expected to get over before tea time.

Blundell had three fours in 51 balls while Latham also had three hits to fence off 39 deliveries as the Indian pacers went through the motion, dejected that the batsmen couldn't even provide them with a target of 180, which wouldn't have been too bad in the seamer-friendly conditions at the Hagley Oval.

Earlier, India's lower-order had suffered another familiar collapse with the last four wickets adding only 34 runs, as the team was all out for 124 in only 46 overs.

It was the pair of Tim Southee (3/36 in 11 overs) and Trent Boult (4/28 in 14 overs), which once again tormented the Indian batsmen who were all at sea against quality bowling on a slightly challenging track.

Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme, with a wicket each, had played the ideal supporting role in India's decimation for the fourth successive time in the series.

Hanuma Vihari (9) was caught down the leg-side off an innocuous Southee delivery while Pant's defensive jab only resulted in a nick off Boult's bowling.

There was no resistance left but Ravindra Jadeja (16) ensured that the target for New Zealand is slightly higher than the one in the first Test.

In overcast and windy conditions, it was a real challenge for the Indian batsmen but what would really hurt Virat Kohli is the singular lack of resistance, including indiscreet shot selection, for the most part of the series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Latham Tom Blundell Tim Southee Trent Boult Neil Wagner Colin de Grandhomme India vs New Zealand Second Test
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp