Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Batting blues return to haunt Karnataka

Though the bowlers had let Bengal’s tail wag, 312 wasn’t a massive first-innings total or beyond the reach of Karnataka’s batsmen.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

With a lead of 262 and six wickets in hand at stumps on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal, Bengal will kick themselves if they fail to reach a first final since 2007.

With a lead of 262 and six wickets in hand at stumps on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal, Bengal will kick themselves if they fail to reach a first final since 2007.

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Karnataka might rue letting Bengal make 312 after having them by their neck at 67/6 on Day 1. But as they stare at their third successive elimination at the semifinal stage, Karnataka can only blame their batsmen, who put up a pedestrian show against high-quality seam bowling and top-class fielding from Bengal. Abhimanyu Mithun had said at the end of Day 1 that they expected Sunday to be the best day for batting on this greenish Eden wicket.

In fact, he had even admitted to reading the conditions wrong. Though the bowlers had let Bengal’s tail wag, 312 wasn’t a massive first-innings total or beyond the reach of Karnataka’s batsmen. But this has been a forgetful season for Karun Nair & Co with the bat. They have been bowled out 12 times and crossed 300 only on four occasions, with just one century to show for. They came here hoping KL Rahul’s return and the presence of Manish Pandey would give them stability.

But against an attack breathing fire, they didn’t show any fight to douse it, as one after another played shots that were a strict no-no on this pitch. Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep induced false shots by pitching it up. While the need of the hour was to see off the testing period, they hardly showed patience and surrendered meekly. This was going to be a match which would be decided by which batting side handled the in-form attack better. Although Karnataka were stronger on paper, Bengal showed more character. “Ours was not a big total as they have a strong batting line-up.

We showed discipline and maintained a good line and length. Throughout the season, we have been bowling well,” Porel said. Though Karnataka responded by reducing Bengal to 72 /4, with a lead of 262, the home team can shut the door if they add about 100 more. Thanks to the 9.15 am start, pacers find movement and Karnataka will take the field on Monday hoping to dismiss the hosts, keep the lead to around 300 and give their batsmen another chance. But going by how their season has gone so far, even that may appear a bridge too far. Brief scores: Bengal 312 (Majumdar 149 n.o) & 72/4 (Mithun 3/9) vs Karnataka 122 (Porel 5/39, Akash 3/30). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp