Virat Kohli loses cool when asked whether he needs to tone down aggression

CHRISTCHURCH: After losing the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his cool during a press conference when asked whether he needs to town down his aggression on the field.

On Sunday, Kohli was seen fired up on the second day of the Test match and celebrated animatedly on the dismissals of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham. One incident went viral on social media as the Indian skipper was allegedly seen using expletives towards the crowd.

The incident had happened when Mohammed Shami dismissed Tom Latham in the first innings of the second Test.



A journalist asked Kohli whether he needs to tone down his aggression and set an example for his team. To this, the Indian skipper got a little riled up and said: "What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you".

Kohli had a tough time with the bat in hand during the New Zealand tour as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once. In the Test series, the Indian skipper failed to even go past the 20-run mark.

India's horrid batting performance resulted in the team's loss by seven wickets in the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand on Monday here at the Hagley Oval.

With this win, New Zealand whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship standings with 180 points.

India is placed at the top spot with 360 points from nine matches.