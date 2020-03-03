Home Sport Cricket

Ishan Porel can trouble even Virat Kohli in this form: Bengal Ranji coach Arun Lal

Ishan Porel is ready for international cricket and on current form, he can even trouble Virat Kohli, feels Arun Lal.

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel

Bengal pacer Ishan Porel (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Promising Bengal pacer Ishan Porel is ready for international cricket and on current form, he can even trouble Virat Kohli, feels coach Arun Lal.

"He's in great form at the moment. He's bowling deliveries that can get big batsmen out, like a K.L. Rahul or a Virat Kohli. He's doing that kind of bowling," Lal told reporters after Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Bengal and Karnataka.

Porel on Monday trapped star India batsman K.L. Rahul in front with a sharp inswinger to leave Karnataka reeling at 98/3, still needing 254 runs to win and reach the final.

"He's bowling in that channel. You won't see him bowling one outside leg stump. He's testing you all the time. He doesn't give too many runs, that's another pressure. K.L. Rahul is at the peak of his ability at the moment. He's magnificent, terrific. It's a great achievement to get him out cheaply," Lal said.

ALSO READ: India retain top spot, Virat Kohli remains second in ICC Test rankings after New Zealand drubbing

Porel, who was part of the team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, was the wrecker-in-chief with his 5/39 as Karnataka folded for 122 in the first innings.

"I know he has the ability to get the big batsmen out. We are giving him the leeway and rope to go flat out, bowl five-six overs at a stretch," Lal said, adding that Porel should now do well in the IPL too where he is set to play for Kings XI Punjab under Rahul's captaincy.

"Playing IPL gives you huge experience, mental makeup and confidence. If you get international batsmen out, it adds another dimension to your game. The world today demands that you play all formats. If I'm a cricketer today, I would like to play and be good in all three formats. He needs to do that as well," Lal said.

