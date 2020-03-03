Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan does a MS Dhoni, plays unique 'helicopter' shot

The video has been liked by many where social media users gave their opinion on whether Rashid was able to perfectly copy the 'helicopter' shot or not.

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, who will be one of the star attractions in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a video of himself playing an extravagant shot which has created buzz on social media.

In the video posted by Rashid on Twitter, he can be seen playing an inside out drive and then ending the stroke with a flamboyant twirl of the bat similar to MS Dhoni's follow-through after playing his signature helicopter shot.

"Do you call it helicopter?? I think so," Rashid captioned his video which he posted on Monday. The video was also shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad and they captioned it: "Rashid Khan taking off on a Tuesday."

The video has been liked by many where social media users gave their opinion on whether Rashid was able to perfectly copy the 'helicopter' shot or not.

The star all-rounder has played 46 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL in last three editions and has picked 55 wickets.

SRH will begin their 2020 IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 13th edition of the IPL starts on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni's first game after an eight-month sabbatical.

