Kieron Pollard becomes first player to play 500 T20 matches
West Indies are currently in Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and two T20Is. Pollard scripted the record when he stepped out on the field for the first T20I against Sri Lanka here.
Published: 04th March 2020 10:49 PM | Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:49 PM | A+A A-
PALLEKELLE: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches when he took the field against Sri Lanka for the first T20I here.
Dwayne Bravo is second in the list with 453 matches under his belt so far.
Chris Gayle is at the third spot in the list as he has featured in 404 T20 matches.
Pollard was congratulated by teammates on his landmark day before the start of the T20I and was also presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion.
The jersey had the all-rounder's name at the back along with the number 500.