Muthaiah, Maheswari crowned champions in district chess meet

AL Muthaiah of Velammal SRM (Vadapalani), with six poi­nts, won the 23rd Sethu Bhaskara Rolling Trophy organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:38 AM

Vels University team, who won the SSN Trophy 2020 all-India football tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AL Muthaiah of Velammal SRM (Vadapalani), with six poi­nts, won the 23rd Sethu Bhaskara Rolling Trophy organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association. Arnav Maheswari of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Mugappair with six points, won the Rapid and Blitz event. The top-four ranked men and the top-two in Rapid and Blitz will represent Tiruvallur District in the forthcoming TN State men’s Rapid & Blitz chess championship.

Final Standings: Men: 1. AL Muthaiah (6/6); 2. M Darshan Sasthaa (5.5); 3. Varun Sasikumar (5.5); 4. K Charan (5); 5. Arnav Maheswari (5). Rapid and Blitz: 1. Arnav Maheswari (6/6); 2. G Ulaganathan (5.5); 3. C Vengatesh Krishnan (5); 4. AL Muthaiah (5); 5. G Vijaysai (5).

Niranjan excels
N Niranjan’s unbeaten 93 propelled Egmore Recreation Club to thrash Central United Club by eight wickets in a TNCA third division ‘A’  zone league match.
Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Central United Club 142 in 49 ovs (Avinash Upadhyay 54, S Surya Sree 30; B Arvind 4/43, C Shriram 3/44) lost to Egmore Recreation Club 146/2 in 32.4 ovs (N Niranjan 93 n.o.). Southern Railway Sports Association 181 in 43.2 ovs (S Suraj 39, G Umpathy 38, S Selva 34; K Senthamarai 3/32) bt Bhimannapet Recreation Club 136 in 45.4 ovs (AM Karthikeyan 56; M Sabari Prabhu 4/34, S Suraj 3/25).

Mohan scalps five
Mohan Raj’s 5 for 30 came in handy for United Indians to beat Sumangali CC by 168 runs in a senior division league match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association.
Brief scores: United Indians CC 242/5 in 30 ovs (Irfan Basha 46, Lakshmi Narayanan 59, Sam Patrick 43, Syed Imran Ahmed 34) bt Sumangali CC 74/9 in 17.3 ovs (Mohan Raj 5/30, Ajith 3/5). Challengers CC 151/9 in 30 ovs (D Seethabathy 32, G Santhosh 45; RS Thilak 4/28, H Khadar Basha 3/27) bt Sathya CC 145 in 29.5 ovs (H Khadar Basha 50, RS Thilak 42; S Raman 4/26).

Raghav shines    
KV Raghav’s 94 helped Star CA beat St Joseph CA by seven wickets in the final of the New champion Trophy U-12 inter-academy tournament played at SPIC-YMCA grounds. Brief scores: St Joseph CA 148/4 in 19 ovs (Vineeth 74) lost to Star CA 149/3 in 18.4 ovs (KV Raghav 94 n.o, Arjun 42). Special awards: Player of the final: KV Raghav (Star CA). Best batsman: Vineeth (St Joesph). Best bowler: Sai Dharsan 
(Star CA).
Income Tax score    
Income Tax, Chennai blanked Greater Chennai City Police 4-0 in a super division game of the Chennai Hockey Association played at MRC stadium, Egmore. In another match, Chennai Port Sports Council drew with State Bank of India. Results: Chennai Port Sports Council 1-1 State Bank of India; Income Tax 4-0 Greater Chennai City Police. Vels University win Vels University beat MD College, Kerala in the final of the SSN Trophy 2020 all-India football tournament.

