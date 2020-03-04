You have seen more of India than me: Harbhajan Singh to Jonty Rhodes

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Jonty Rhodes has seen more of India than him, asking the former South Africa batsman to take him along next time.

Rhodes is on a vacation in the country with his family. The legendary fielder has been sharing a lot of it on social media.

On Wednesday, Rhodes, 48, posted a picture of his taking a dip in the Ganges at Rishikesh, in Dehradun.

"Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual," he tweeted.

You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga next time take me along https://t.co/TgTlGgnTSe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2020

Harbhajan replied: "You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga. next time take me along."

Rhodes and Harbhajan have worked together at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians where the latter was a fielding coach when Harbhajan played for them.