Afghans in Noida with masks for Ireland ties

Published: 06th March 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan cricket team players during a practice session (File Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Greater Noida Sp­orts Complex Ground will go on despite the coronavirus threat. Both teams have re­a­ched the venue and the series starts on Friday. The deadly disease has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the globe so far. The second and third matches of the bilateral series are on March 8 and 10 at the same venue. India is the ‘home’ venue for Afghanistan, who host opponents here.

While it is learnt that the Afghan players brought safety equipment like masks and sanitisers with them and even us­ed them during practice sessions, the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) media manager cl­a­imed otherwise. “Players ha­ven’t worn masks and they likely won’t be wearing them during the matches as the risk is very low. We are in constant touch with local health officials,” said Ibrahim Momand, the ACB media manager.

However, a member of the Afghanistan support staff admitted players are worried due to the fast-spreading disease. They are following all precautionary measures to protect themselves. Cricket Ireland also said their medical staff is dealing with the issue. “The series will go on as per schedule. We are taking advice and will comply with directives from the Irish and British governments and any specific advice from sports authorities in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Our medical staff travelling with the squad are managing specific day-to-day hygiene and health matters,” said Craig Easdown, Ireland Cricket’s media and communications manager. Meanwhile, an International Cricket Council source confi­r­med that the world body has no objection if players wear ma­s­k­s as a protective measure. “A visiting team recently wore th­e­m in Delhi and they are more effective against the smog than any virus. But we would not object to them. But if they wear masks, they cannot display any branding,” said the source.
 

