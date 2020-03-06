Home Sport Cricket

BCCI sans ombudsman at present 

It may amount to a violation of the Supreme Court’s order, but the BCCI is without an ombudsman at the moment.

Published: 06th March 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It may amount to a violation of the Supreme Court’s order, but the BCCI is without an ombudsman at the moment. Justice (retd) DK Jain’s one-year tenure got over on February 29. The BCCI’s apex council in a meeting on February 16 had decided that Justice Jain would be asked he is willing to continue. Else, they would look for someone else.

Five days after his tenure ended, Justice Jain said he is still to be approached by the BCCI. “My term has ended. Nobody from the BCCI has got in touch with me. Unless they do that and I come to know about their plans, it’s not possible for me to say whether I would continue in this role,” Justice Jain told 
this newspaper on Thursday.

Since Justice Jain was doubling up as ethics officer as well as being the ombudsman, the BCCI at the moment has nobody in these posts. Having an ombudsman and ethics officer is mandatory for the cricket board, as per the Supreme Court’s reform orders. Justice Jain was appointed by the apex court last year, which said subsequently the BCCI should appoint one.It can be noted that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were busy the last few days with the appointment of new 

selectors. That process more or less coincided with the time when Justice Jain could have been approached. Sources following developments felt that could be one of the reasons why they were unable to get in touch with Justice Jain. That said, the BCCI being without an ombudsman is still an anomaly, considering that the top court of the country had made his appointment mandatory. In his one year in that role, Justice Jain handled several conflict of interest cases involving top names. The BCCI’s application seeking changes in the revised constitution is still to be heard by the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp