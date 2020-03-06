Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL 2020: Report

Home Sport Cricket

The report says Woakes opted to pull out in a bid to keep himself fresh for the international summer.

LONDON: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has pulled out of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL), according to the PA news agency as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the report published on www.skysports.com, PA understands that Woakes has informed the franchise about his decision and a search is on to look for an overseas replacement.

The report says Woakes opted to pull out in a bid to keep himself fresh for the international summer.

Woakes was roped in by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1.50 crore in the IPL auction.

Delhi Capitals are already fretting over the injuries to South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and India's experienced quick Ishant Sharma.

Woakes, who has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently with the England team in Sri Lanka. Joe Root-led England will play two Tests in Galle and Colombo. The first Test begins on March 19.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin from March 29 and the first match of the season will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last-season's runners-up Chennai Super Kings. Delhi play their first match against Kings XI Punjab at home on March 30.

