First confirmed COVID-19 case in South Africa, but tour of India on

BCCI is monitoring the situation and will take a call on what to do if things get worse.

Published: 06th March 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa

South Africa cricket team (File | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first confirmed case of coronavirus in South Africa was detected on Thursday. The South African cricket team will be in India soon, for a three-match series starting on March 12. As of now, these matches are scheduled to happen. BCCI is monitoring the situation and will take a call on what to do if things get worse.

“As of now, everything is going on as per schedule,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told this daily on Thursday. “There is no report of any confirmed case from Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata, which will host the matches against South Africa. We are keeping a close watch on proceedings. Nothing has happened so far to cause a change in plans.” 

With several sports events across the world getting cancelled or postponed, cricket remains a sport which has seen no disruption at all. The women’s T20 World Cup is going on in Australia. South Africa just completed a T20I and ODI series against Australia at home. Sri Lanka are hosting West Indies. And Zimbabwe are on a tour of Bangladesh. But with the situation getting worse by the day globally, there is no certainty that cricket will continue to remain unaffected.

However, the South African board is still to get in touch with BCCI regarding updates on the situation in India. “So far to my knowledge, there has been no communication from South Africa in this regard. As I said, we are keeping an eye on the situation and will take a call according to the need of the hour,” said Dhumal. Although the three cities wh­ere South Africa are scheduled to play the three matches have not reported any case of coronavirus yet, it can be noted that at least six cases have been detected in Agra, which is about 330 kms from Lucknow, where the second match is to be held on March 15. 

TAGS
India vs South Africa COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
