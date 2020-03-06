Innings victory for Vijay CC over Swaraj CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Mohammed (4/26) and Malolan Rangarajan (3/44) bowled in tandem to help Vijay CC beat Swaraj CC by an innings and 61 runs in the TNCA senior division league match played at Gurunanak College Grounds. Vijay CC got six points.

In another match at Pachaiyappa’s College, S Karthik (107), KH Gopinath (112), Akshay V Srinivasan (100 n.o) scored a century each that propelled MCC to bag a lead of nine runs over Globe Trotters in the drawn match. MCC got five points from this outing.

Brief scores: At Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 417 drew with MCC 426/3 in 90.5 ovs (S Karthik 107, KH Gopinath 112, S Suresh Kumar 81 n.o, Akshay V Srinivasan 100 n.o). Points: MCC 5 (24); Trotters 1 (32). At CPT-IP: Nelson 239 and 104/4 decl in 33 ovs (Robin Bist 37; L Sathiyannaarayan 3/44) drew with India Pistons 169 in 50.2 ovs (M Prabhu 4/48, Varun Sood 3/59) and 18/1 in 3 ovs. Points: Nelson 5 (17); Pistons 1 (16). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 297 bt Swaraj 106 in 35.4 ovs (Sandeep Warrier 6/23) and 130 in 43.3 ovs (D Gowri Shankar 40; M Mohammed 4/26, Malolan Rangarajan 3/44). Points: Vijay 6 (37); Swaraj 0 (22). At VB Nest: Young Stars 252 drew with MRC A 253/9 in 74.1 ovs (NS Chaturved 40, Smit K Patel 46, M Affan Khader 36, S Arun 32; R Silambarasan 4/74).

Points: MRC 5 (20); Stars 1 (28). At IIT: Jolly Rovers 596/7 and 93/0 decl in 19 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 59 n.o) drew with AG’s Office 116 in 30.2 ovs (P Francis Rokins 53, P Sakthi 4/57). Points: Rovers 5 (40); AG’s 1 (12). At TI-Murugappa: Alwarpet 105 and 87/3 in 31 ovs drew with Grand Slam 226/7 decl in 91.2 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 41, Abhishek Tanwar 69, V Maaruthi Raghav 38 n.o; Akshay Wakhare 3/63). Points: Grand Slam 5 (24);

Alwarpet 1 (12).

SDAT win

S Thanga Pandiyan (23rd) and S Vijay Kumar (46th) scored a goal each to enable SDAT beat Southern Railway Sports Association 2-0 in a Chennai Hockey Association Super Division league match at MRC Stadium. Results: GST and Central Excise 2 (Hassan Basha 10th, Sathish 25) bt TN Police 1 (Soundra Pandiyan (55th). SDAT 2 (S Thanga Pandiyan 23, S Vijay Kumar 46) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 0.