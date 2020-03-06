Home Sport Cricket

Innings victory for Vijay CC over Swaraj CC

M Mohammed (4/26) and Malolan Rangarajan (3/44) bowled in tandem to help Vijay CC beat Swaraj CC by an innings and 61 runs in the TNCA senior division league match played at Gurunanak College Grounds.

Published: 06th March 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay CC’s M Mohammed picked up four wickets against Swaraj CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Mohammed (4/26) and Malolan Rangarajan (3/44) bowled in tandem to help Vijay CC beat Swaraj CC by an innings and 61 runs in the TNCA senior division league match played at Gurunanak College Grounds. Vijay CC got six points. 

In another match at Pachaiyappa’s College, S Karthik (107), KH Gopinath (112), Akshay V Srinivasan (100 n.o) scored a century each that propelled MCC to bag a lead of nine runs over Globe Trotters in the drawn match. MCC got five points from this outing.

Brief scores: At Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 417 drew with MCC 426/3 in 90.5 ovs (S Karthik 107, KH Gopinath 112, S Suresh Kumar 81 n.o, Akshay V Srinivasan 100 n.o). Points: MCC 5 (24); Trotters 1 (32). At CPT-IP: Nelson 239 and 104/4 decl in 33 ovs (Robin Bist 37; L Sathiyannaarayan 3/44) drew with India Pistons 169 in 50.2 ovs (M Prabhu 4/48, Varun Sood 3/59) and 18/1 in 3 ovs. Points: Nelson 5 (17); Pistons 1 (16). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 297 bt Swaraj 106 in 35.4 ovs (Sandeep Warrier 6/23) and 130 in 43.3 ovs (D Gowri Shankar 40; M Mohammed 4/26, Malolan Rangarajan 3/44). Points: Vijay 6 (37); Swaraj 0 (22). At VB Nest: Young Stars 252 drew with MRC A  253/9 in 74.1 ovs (NS Chaturved 40, Smit K Patel 46, M Affan Khader 36, S Arun 32; R Silambarasan 4/74).

Points: MRC 5 (20); Stars 1 (28). At IIT: Jolly Rovers 596/7 and 93/0 decl in 19 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 59 n.o) drew with AG’s Office 116 in 30.2 ovs (P Francis Rokins 53, P Sakthi 4/57). Points: Rovers 5 (40); AG’s 1 (12). At TI-Murugappa: Alwarpet 105 and 87/3 in 31 ovs drew with Grand Slam 226/7 decl in 91.2 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 41, Abhishek Tanwar 69, V Maaruthi Raghav 38 n.o; Akshay Wakhare 3/63). Points: Grand Slam 5 (24); 
Alwarpet 1 (12).

SDAT win
S Thanga Pandiyan (23rd) and S Vijay Kumar (46th) scored a goal each to enable SDAT beat Southern Railway Sports Association 2-0 in a Chennai Hockey Association Super Division league match at MRC Stadium. Results: GST and Central Excise 2 (Hassan Basha 10th, Sathish 25) bt TN Police 1 (Soundra Pandiyan (55th). SDAT 2 (S Thanga Pandiyan 23, S Vijay Kumar 46) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp