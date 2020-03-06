Home Sport Cricket

IPL approaching, BCCI dials ministry over coronavirus

With just over three weeks left for the Indian Premier League, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had a discussion with the sports ministry on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

Published: 06th March 2020 09:41 AM

By Indraneel Das And venkata Krishna B
CHENNAI: With just over three weeks left for the Indian Premier League, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had a discussion with the sports ministry on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. There have been quite a bit of speculation over the last few days on the fate of the IPL after a number of cases in India started showing a spike.  It is understood that top BCCI officials had called the sports secretary RS Julaniya to understand the consequences and impact of coronavirus in the country. If BCCI sources are to be believed, it is understood BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Sh­ah were party to the discussion ahead of the multi-crore IPL that attracts large numbers of fans from all over the country as well as abroad. 

The sports ministry has assured all help and apparently has directed them to the health ministry for a more detailed discussion. The BCCI is keeping an eye on the situation and did not want to take any chances with the health of the cricketers and officials associated with the game. As per the latest health advisory, it is mandatory that everyone coming from abroad is screened. Anyone with symptoms will be quarantined for 14 days at least. It is understood the BCCI is formulating an internal plan of its own to tackle the menace of the virus. They too are keeping a close watch on developments and are likely to have its own advisory. The BCCI, after being briefed by the sports and health ministries, has told the franchises to not worry too much as of now.

The franchises expect players arriving through Middle-East and South East Asia to go through mandatory screening at airports as mandated by the health ministry. “Players will be screened before they enter from cities which are in the health ministry’s list. So beyo­nd that, we don’t have control over it. But the franchises know that in case a player shows any of the symptoms, he has to be quarantined,” a board official said. The franchises also have other concerns to address. Though each and every player and even matches are insured, they are yet to get a clear picture about coronavirus as these are unexpected circumstances. “We ha­ve heard in certain cases, it (insurance) might not apply and co­nsidering its severity, we do­n’t know if it would be covered,” a franchise official said. 

Even the India team, which is returning to India in batches, is travelling through Singapore as the BCCI is understood to have had no other choice. Not just BCCI, even the Nati­onal Rifle Association of India and the Badminton Associati­on of India are in touch with the ministry. The shooting Wo­rld Cup is less than 10 days away and the India Open badminton, starting from March 24, seems to be under threat as well. The NRAI, however, ruled out the cancellation of the World Cup on Wednesday. Their primary co­ncern is what if a pl­­ayer or an official is quarantined?

