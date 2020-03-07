Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy final

Pujara made 100 runs in four innings in New Zealand with scores of 11 and 11 at Wellington and 54 and 24 at Christchurch.

Published: 07th March 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The summit clash will be held at the SCA stadium in Khandheri from Monday.

The stadium would be hosting the Ranji Trophy final for the first-time.

Pujara, who has played 77 tests, will turn up for the hosts after a forgettable tour of New Zealand where the Indian batsmen were found in testing conditions.

Pujara made 100 runs in four innings in New Zealand with scores of 11 and 11 at Wellington and 54 and 24 at Christchurch.

The 17-member squad, led by star pacer Jaydev Unadkat, was announced by Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Saturday.

After the win over Gujarat in the semifinals, Unadkat had revealed that he was in constant touch with Pujara, who was in New Zealand.

The SCA had also wanted Ravindra Jadeja to feature in the final but the BCCI turned down its request saying "national duty" comes first.

Jadeja is expected to be in the India squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Kamlesh Makwana, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (WK),Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Ranji Trophy final Saurashtra West Bengal
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp