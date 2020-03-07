Focus on Pandya ahead of  SA selection

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hardik Pandya, who hasn’t played for India since the T20I series against South Africa in September because of a back injury, is expected to return to the national fold for the ODI series against the same team starting on March 12 in Dharamsala. The all-rounder was named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, but was withdrawn at the eleventh hour because his rehabilitation took longer than expected.

The squad for the three-match ODI series is expected to be named on Saturday or Sunday. This will be the first meeting to be chaired by newly-appointed chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi. Though India have more or less settled squads for T20s and Tests, they are looking to start afresh in the ODI format after the World Cup semifinal exit last year.

Since then, apart from having the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey back in the mix, India haven’t really embraced a long-term plan with an eye on the 2023 World Cup. For example, Kedar Jadhav continued to be part of the mix. Joshi’s immediate task will be weed out players who might not feature in their long-term plan. But given this a short series, there are unlikely to be drastic changes.

However, India will be keen on seeing where Pandya stands in terms of fitness. After completing his rehabilitation process without more delays, the all-rounder is playing for Reliance in the DY Patil T20 tournament. After a 37-ball century earlier this week, he followed it up with 158 off 55 balls in the semifinal against Bharat Petroleum on Friday. If Pandya comes back, he will most likely replace Jadhav, whose position has come under severe scrutiny due to diminishing returns with the bat.

Apart from Pandya, the selectors are also likely to call upon Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the New Zealand tour because of a shoulder injury. Dhawan will take the place of Mayank Agarwal as Prithvi Shaw is expected to retain his slot in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The right-hander underwent rehabilitation for a calf-muscle strain at the National Cricket Academy, but it isn’t clear if the selectors will rush him back.

These aside, also expected to be in consideration for a recall is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The seamer, who last played an ODI against the West Indies in December, underwent a sports hernia surgery in January. Like Pandya, he is playing in the DY Patil T20s for Reliance. But whether Kumar’s return means rest for Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami isn’t clear.