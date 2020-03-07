Home Sport Cricket

Tendulkar-Sehwag roll back the years as India Legends win

Tendulkar hammered Suleiman Benn for three successive fours amid the familiar 'Sachin-Sachin' chants from the Mumbai crowd.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

India Legends Captain Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20. (Photo | PTI)

India Legends Captain Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the lung-opener of the Road Safety World Series between WI Legends and India Legends.

Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36;7x4) executed drives, upper cuts and stepped out to spinners, something he did with majestic grace all through his illustrious career.

Tendulkar hammered Suleiman Benn for three successive fours amid the familiar 'Sachin-Sachin' chants from the Mumbai crowd.

And as was the case earlier, the legend's dismissal brought about 'pin drop' silence in the stadium.

After Mohammed Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) fell, Sehwag, in the company of Yuvraj Singh (10 not out), chased the 151-run target as the hosts won by 7 wickets.

Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.

Opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 61 (6x4; 2x6).

Brian Lara (17; 4x4), in his brief stay at the crease, showed the crowd why he is considered among the finest to have ever wielded the willow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag West Indies Legends India Legends
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp