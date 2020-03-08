Home Sport Cricket

Is IPL on? Questions start doing the rounds

In Chennai, detection of a first confirmed case of coronavirus brought in focus the big crowds CSK is drawing during practice sessions.

Published: 08th March 2020 02:42 PM

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the BCCI maintains that the IPL is on course, a statement by a Maharashtra minister may cause a rethink. In Mumbai, health minister Rajesh Tope said the gravity of the situation can’t be overlooked and they are thinking whether the IPL should be postponed. The event is scheduled from March 29 to May 24.

“There is always a danger of spread (of the virus) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. Discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL,” Tope was quoted as saying in Mumbai. This is the first time that a statement has come from a ministerial level, casting doubts over the IPL’s 13th edition.

Of the nine cities hosting matches, positive coronavirus cases have been recorded in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chennai. Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai are the other venues, which have not reported a positive case till now.

ALSO READ: IPL very much on, Sourav Ganguly says coronavirus no threat to tournament

Speaking to this newspaper, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel reiterated what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said a day earlier. “As of now, the IPL is on schedule. We are monitoring the situation. We will speak to the health departments of the states where matches are going to be held. We will follow their guidelines.”

Told about the Maharashtra health minister’s statement, Patel mentioned the Unacademy Road Safety World Series, which started in Mumbai on Saturday. “That tournament is being held in Mumbai. Isn’t it? If we get any specific directive, we will act accordingly.” 

The Road Safety World Series is a T20 event featuring teams of retired players from India, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia. The Maharashtra government’s transport department is partially involved with its organisation. The government is also helping by providing security and parking. The first match at Wankhede Stadium witnessed a full house. It goes on till March 22, with matches in two venues in Mumbai and in Pune.

WATCH | MS Dhoni sounds warning bells, smashes five sixes ahead of IPL 2020

In Chennai, detection of a first confirmed case of coronavirus brought in focus the big crowds Chennai Super Kings are drawing during practice at MA Chidambaram Stadium. With MS Dhoni training, thousands have been turning up at the stadium every evening.

With people advised to avoid crowded places following the spread of the virus, it remains to be seen what the CSK or civic authorities decide. When contacted, CSK officials said they would wait for instructions before deciding whether they should close the gates for spectators during training sessions.

“We will speak to persons concerned regarding the dos and don’ts. Since there will be guidelines issued by the government, we will act accordingly. At the moment, we are keeping an eye on the situation and waiting for instructions,” a CSK official said.

