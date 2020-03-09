Home Sport Cricket

IPL under coronavirus shadow, BCCI taking precautionary measures

The source further said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and there is no plan of postponing the tournament as of now.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) will not get affected by coronavirus, said a Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) source, adding that the board will take all the precautionary measures to conduct the 13th season of the IPL successfully.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the BCCI source told ANI.

The organisers will put extra medical teams at the stadiums and all the spectators will be screened at the venue before watching the match.

"BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened at the stadiums," the source said.

The IPL 2020 will commence from March 29, the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

TAGS
coronavirus BCCI IPL 2020
