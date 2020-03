R Ashwin century helps MRC A post solid total

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Ashwin’s 102 saw MRC A post 346 in 98.5 overs against Alwarpet CC on the first day of their TNCA Senior Division League match, at VB Nest. Ashwin and R Srinivasan added 100 runs in 26.2 overs for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 346 in 98.5 ovs (R Ashwin 102, R Srinivasan 87; R Sanjay Yadav 5/97) vs Alwarpet CC. At SSN: Jolly Rovers 157 in 56.3 ovs (B Indrajith 50; R Rohit 4/29) vs Young Stars 98/6 in 37 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 42 n.o). At Wahe Guru: AG’s Office 133 in 41 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 5/21, M Prabhu 3/26) vs Nelson 201/2 in 57 ovs (M Sridhar Raj 79 n.o, Robin Bist 67 n.o). At Guru Nanak: Vijay 360/6 in 100 ovs (L Suryapprakash 108, N Jagadeesan 85, Daryl S Ferrario 89, J Kousik 50) vs MCC. At Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 373/8 in 100 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 62, V Maaruthi Raghav 76, Abhishek Tanwar 63 n.o; Washington Sundar 3/47) vs Globe Trotters. At India Pistons: India Pistons 135 in 49.5 ovs (M Silambarasan 5/56) & 68/2 in 23 ovs vs Swaraj CC 74 in 30.3 ovs (L Sathiyannaarayan 6/22).

R Ashwin scored 102

against Alwarpet

TN women beat Chhattisgarh

Eloksi Arun’s 32 helped Tamil Nadu defeat Chhattisgarh narrowly by one wicket in their BCCI senior women one-dayer, in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 140 in 48.3 ovs (Manpreet Kaur 39) lost to Tamil Nadu 141/9 in 47.3 ovs (Eloksi Arun 32; Shyla Alam 3/21).

Anagha shines

M Anagha’s 4/25 set up a 66-run win for Karnataka over Tamil Nadu in their BCCI women U-19 one-dayer, in Rajkot.

Brief scores: Karnataka 220/6 in 50 ovs (Shishira Gowda 54) bt Tamil Nadu 154 in 44 ovs (C Shushaanthika 60; M

Anagha 4/25).

Alagesan CC triumph

V Devaasirvatham’s 77 helped Alagesan CC beat Sivaji CC by four wickets in their Chengalpattu District Cricket Association League Senior Division match. In another match, RKS CC beat Willow CC by five wickets.

Brief scores: Sivaji CC 181/6 in 30 ovs lost to Alagesan CC 182/6 in 21 ovs (V Devaasirvatham 77; K Venkatesh 3/48). SKMT CC 146 in 30 ovs bt Chengai Kings 137 in 30 ovs (K Dhanasekar 66; D Pandi Durai 4/29). Willow CC 160 in 29.2 ovs (A Shenbaga Balaji 3/17) lost to RKS CC 165/5 in 25.4 ovs.

IOB rout GST

IOB defeated GST and Central Excise 2-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League.

Results: Southern Railway bt Greater Chennai City Police 3-1; AG’s Office bt Indira Gandhi Memorial 12-0; IOB bt GST and Central Excise 2-0; SDAT bt SAI 5-0.

Chennai Customs win

Chennai Customs overcame Income Tax 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in the Chennai District A Division Volleyball Championship, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.