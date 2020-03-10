Home Sport Cricket

Poiyamozhi’s six wickets give Nelson innings victory over AG’s Office

Published: 10th March 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium-pacer M Poiyamozhi’s 6 for 44 came in handy for Nelson SC to hammer AG’ s Office by an innings and 54 runs in a TNCA senior division league match played at Nelson-Wahe Guru grounds. In another match at CPT-IP grounds, M Suresh Babu’s 5 for 6 helped India Pistons thrash Swaraj by 217 runs and get six points.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 346 drew with Alwarpet 350/4 in 90.3 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 84, Manprit Juneja 148 n.o, RS Mokit Hariharan 52). Points: Alwarpet 5 (17); MRC 1 (21). At SSN: Jolly Rovers 157 and 83/4 decl in 32 ovs (B Aparajith 26) drew with Young Stars 133 in 57.5 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 58 n.o; L Kiran Akash 4/40, P Saravanakumar 3/45). Points: Rovers 5 (45); Young Stars 1 (29). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: AG’s Office 133 and 154 in 45.4 ovs (AC Prathiban 45; Shoaib Md Khan 3/40, M Poiyamozhi 6/44) lost to Nelson 341/6 decl in 87 ovs (M Sridhar Raj 119, G Hanuma Vihari 38, Robin Bist 114; Vignesh Kannan 3/95, RD Ashwin Kumar 3/51).

Points: Nelson 6 (23); AG 0 (12). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 360/6 and 51 for no loss decl in 8 ovs (Himmat Singh 44 n.o.) drew with MCC 117 in 42.4 ovs (S Karthik 29; Rahil Shah 4/33). Points: Vijay 5 (42); MCC 1 (25). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 373/8 drew with Globe Trotters 382/5 in 92.1 ovs (K Mukunth 161 n.o, MS Washington Sundar 37, Sanvir Singh 84, Maan K Bafna 50 n.o.). Points: Trotters 5 (37); Grand Slam 1 (25). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 135 and 189 in 62.3 ovs (R Karthikeyan 95, S Guru Raghavendran 56; B Praanesh 5/15, R Vivek 3/43) bt Swaraj 74 and 33 in 21.3 ovs (M Suresh Babu 5/6; L Sathiyannaarayan 3/14). Points: Pistons 6 (22); Swaraj 0 (22).

Nelson SC’s M Poiyamozhi
picked up 6/44 against AG’s Office

Vel Murugan stars 
S Vel Murugan’s 98 helped SK XI beat Captain CC in a TNCA Villupuram DCA league match on Monday. Brief scores: I Division: SK XI 228 in 43.3 ovs (S Vel Murugan 98, S Vijayakumar 29, MD Nadeem 26; P Mathivanan 3/39, J Nazar 4/43) bt Captain CC 121 in 28.4 ovs (S Sadham Hussian 6/39). Valavanur CC 140 in 25.2 ovs (P Karthick 4/49, K Lakshmanan 4/31) lost to Friends CC 143/5 in 16.2 ovs (K Lakshmanan 68; A. Ragupathi 36 n.o). Kallakuruchi CC 161 in 43.2 ovs (E Vimal Raj 44, N Raja 29; A Prabhakaran 5/23) bt Ammu CC 141 in 42.2 overs (S Arun kumar 31, P Ramalingam 27; V LakshmiNarayanan 4/28, E Vimal Raj 3/49, G Mahendiran 3/18). III Division: Suriya Polytechnic 141 in 24.5 ovs (G Veerapandy 42; R Pradeep Raja 3/14) bt  Siga Management ‘A’ 62 in 14.1 ovs (D Honest Raj 4/16, S Dinakaran 4/2). Suriya GOI 53 in 15.1 ovs (M Ameeth Basha 4/4; A Gangadharan 3/21) bt New Star CC 28 in 10.4 ovs (L Raja Pandiyan 3/4, K Mohameed 3/12, B Sabaranathan 3/11).

TNEB post big win
TANGEDCO (TNEB) defeated Andhra Pradesh 70-48 in a league round of the 44th All India Electricity Sports Control Board basketball tournament played at JN Stadium. Results: TANGEDCO (TNEB) 70-48 Andhra Pradesh; Haryana 79-62 MAHAGENCO; Punjab 54-4 TS GENCO; Haryana 66-63 MAHA DISCOM; Punjab 64-32 TS TRANSCNO 32.

TN Police edge Chennai Port
TN Police beat Chennai Port Sports Council 4-3 in a Chennai Hockey Association super division league match.Results: TN Police 4-3 Chennai Port Sports Council; ICF 3-3 Income Tax.

Indian Bank prevail
Indian Bank defeated St Joseph’s College of Engineering 30-28, 23-25, 30-28, 25-22 in a men’s match of the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre Chennai District ‘A’ division volleyball league, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.
 

