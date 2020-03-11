Home Sport Cricket

Indians doubtful for Bangla fest

“Players from western countries are also scheduled to participate. With regard to our players’ participation, we’ll review the situation and take a call accordingly,”

Published: 11th March 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh's decision to defer programmes to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman due to coronavirus has cast doubt on the T20I series between World XI and Asia XI. Two matches are scheduled to be played in Dhaka on March 21 and 22 as a part of the celebrations. The global outbreak has also made the BCCI cautious as far as its players’ participation in the series is concerned. 

“Players from western countries are also scheduled to participate. With regard to our players’ participation, we’ll review the situation and take a call accordingly,” Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer, told this daily. Speaking on deferment of celebrations in the wake of the medical emergency, Dhumal said, “In my knowledge and as of now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not officially intimated the BCCI in this regard. Anyway, whoever is dealing with the issue must be keeping a close watch on the developments.”   

Bangladesh confirmed the first three cases of the coronavirus a few days ago forcing the government to change its plans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country on March 17 was also put off after the Ministry of External Affairs received formal notification from Bangladesh in this regard on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon had informed media about the schedule, World XI squad and Indian players’ availability for the series. He though admitted that the Australian players have not yet confirmed their participation but claimed that Indian quartet of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav will play both the games.

The BCB president also expressed a possibility of KL Rahul featuring in one of the two matches. Given the situation, the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday deferred her two-day tour of Japan but the BCB officials when enquired claimed that the series will go on. “As of now, the series is on. Obviously, the government’s decision will be final but so far we haven’t received any official communique from it,” a BCB official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus BCCI KL Rahul World XI Asia XI
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp