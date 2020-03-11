Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020: Wait and watch mode after Karnataka letter

State’s medical education minister asks for guidance from Centre with respect to IPL games in Bengaluru; organisers likely to wait till last moment

Published: 11th March 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By Ashim Sunam & Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, there are some concerned voices in the BCCI with regards to the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning as scheduled on March 29. With just three weeks to go for the tournament, Karnataka’s medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has written to the Centre seeking guidance over Bengaluru hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore matches this season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I have written to the Centre saying there are IPL matches scheduled to be held in Karnataka (Bengaluru). We have asked for guidance on what action we should take in the matter,” Sudhakar said. As things stand, the BCCI hasn’t received any instructions from the Union Health Ministry with regards to postponing the IPL or anything else, but it is understood that the officials are keeping a day-to-day tab of the situation in India as well as abroad. Even the franchises are going ahead of their plans as of now although a couple of teams that this newspaper spoke to revealed that their overseas recruits have reached out to them seeking guidance. It is not the first time that a minister has brought the topic up in public. Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope, recently said that the IPL can be postponed. 

The Centre has already issued an advisory on public gatherings and given the outbreak is expanding across the country, more restrictions are expected if the situation doesn’t improve. In Karnakata, there are four reported cases of COVID-19. Given its contagious nature, the officials might even advise closing the stadium gates. For instance, Kerala has already shut down cinema theatres. Even though several IPL hosting cities have reported positive cases, the BCCI is understood to be willing to wait till the last minute before taking a call.

“So far nobody have refused to travel to India or have raised any concerns. But eventually if the flight connectivity to India is affected, then the BCCI has to look at Plan B. Hopefully things won’t go that far and if the tournament has to be postponed, it might only happen towards the end of it,” an IPL insider told this daily. Sporting events around the world have already been affected with the Indian Wells Masters being the big ticket event to be cancelled. In Europe, Serie A has been suspended with UEFA Champions

League matches set to be played behind closed doors. Even in India, the upcoming shooting World Cup has been postponed and there are clouds over the India Open badminton meet. However, the BCCI is already going ahead with its scheduled ODI series against South Africa. As a precautionary measure, the BCCI is also understood to be exploring the possibility of using charted flights for the duration of the players, but given the large contingent that each franchises travel with, it might be a far-fetched idea at the moment.

TAGS
coronavirus outbreak BCCI IPL 2020
